New ‘Kingston Reward Fund’ to encourage tips in Lynchburg boy’s murder

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Saturday would have marked Kingston Campbell’s 7th birthday. He was shot and killed in his Lynchburg home on May 1.

In his honor, the community has launched the Kingston Reward Fund, asking everyone to donate at least $7 to hopefully encourage someone with information to step forward.

“Kingston was pure. Kingston was pure. He wasn’t afraid to show love. You know, that’s all I taught him: love,” Kingston’s dad, Chris Campbell said.

Six-year-old Kingston was shot and killed while playing video games in his Floyd Street home on May 1.

“I could wake up and pray every day. You know, I could pray when I lay down. It’s going to come a day when I’m [going to] see him again,” Campbell said.

Surveillance video shows the suspects fire at the home, then run away. Police later discovered a firearm in a recycling bin. But still, no arrests.

On Friday, Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema released the following statement to 10 News.

“The tragic death of Kingston remains a constant focus of our department as we work to identify the involved individuals and hold them fully accountable under the law. We encourage anyone with information on this case to come forward so we can provide justice for Kingston’s family.”

“We don’t want our community to be known for such tragedy,” Dr. James Camm, the executive director of One Community One Voice said.

He says the organization partnered with Crime Stoppers, Lynchburg Police, and Kingston’s family to launch the Kingston Reward Fund. They’re asking everyone to donate at least $7 dollars to incentive anyone with information to come forward.

“Somebody knows something,” Camm said. “And at this point, to allow such a tragedy to happen and to know it, I feel that you’re a part of it.”

If you have any information about Kingston’s murder, contact Lynchburg Police.

If you’d like to donate to the Kingston Reward Fund, click here. Donations are being accepted at any Bank of the James location. Just reference the One Community One Voice “Kingston” Reward Fund.

Donations may also be mailed to:

Bank of the James

17000 Forest Road, Suite A

Forest, VA 24551