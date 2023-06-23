Sen. Kaine reflects on one year anniversary of Dobbs decision

Saturday marks one year since the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court — and the debate over abortion access is still raging on.

Restrictions on abortion have made their way through many states since the overturn.

Here in Virginia, abortion is protected until the end of the second trimester.

But nationwide, conflicts are arising over the legality of abortion pills.

Senator Tim Kaine says a year later, he’s working to keep abortion access for all Americans.

“We need to get a bill that we can get Republicans to support. Because as you know in the Senate, on a piece of non-budgetary legislation you usually have to figure out how you’re going to get to a 60-vote threshold,” Kaine said.

Kaine co-sponsors the Reproductive Freedom for All Act, which protects the right of women to make health care decisions for themselves.