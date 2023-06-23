Two Grayson County schools win Virginia Board of Education Exemplar Award

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Board of Education is recognizing school districts in Southwest Virginia for excellence.

Independence Elementary and Grayson County High School won the “Exemplar Award.”

To be eligible to win, state leaders say schools or school divisions exceed board requirements like academics.

“It feels great, it was an amazing job by our folks in both schools, independence elementary, and the high school, but if you look at the criteria it’s pretty tough, not only test scores but in your group as well,” said Kelly Wilmore, Grayson County Schools superintendent.

Nearly 50 schools in the state also won the award which includes schools in Roanoke, Bedford, Montgomery and Campbell Counties.