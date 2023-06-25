10 News’ Duke Carter named Boots on the Ground Television Journalist of the Year

10 News' Duke Carter named Boots on the Ground 2022-2023 Television Journalist of the Year

ROANOKE, Va. – A familiar face is being recognized again in the community, this time in Halifax County.

Founder of Boots on the Ground and the Ten Minutes of Truth Podcast Shawn Barksdale presented 10 News’ Duke Carter with the 2022-2023 Television Journalist of the Year award.

Barksdale said this award is given to a person who wants to highlight change in the community.

This comes soon after Carter earned a community impact award for his work in Pulaski County with the T.G. Howard Community Center.