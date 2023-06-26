Heavy police presence on Hanover Avenue in Northwest Roanoke

There was a heavy police presence on Hanover and 18th Streets in Northwest Roanoke, just before 1 a.m.

ROANOKE, Va. – There is a heavy police presence on Hanover Avenue and 18th Street right off Orange Avenue in Northwest Roanoke.

Neighbors told 10 News that there was another shooting.

This comes on the heels of a violent weekend in the Star City, with two overnight shootings reported on Saturday, one of which was deadly.

We are still working to confirm the details surrounding this incident with the Roanoke Police Department and will continue to update this article as information becomes available.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops