Man found guilty, sentenced for second-degree murder in Feb. 2022 Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – The second suspect who was charged in connection with the murder of a Roanoke man will spend close to three decades behind bars.

On Thursday, Jaytwon Shepherd, of Roanoke, pleaded guilty to the murder of Arnez Kirtley and was sentenced to 43 years, with 15 suspended, which means he will serve 28 years in prison.

The shooting happened in February 2022 on Jefferson Street in Southwest Roanoke. Authorities arrived at the scene to find a man inside a home who had been shot and had critical injuries. He was then transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he ultimately passed away from his injuries.

Shepherd was initially charged with first-degree murder; however, that charge has been amended to second-degree.

The first suspect, 21-year-old Bryson W. Berger, has been charged with second-degree murder and has a court hearing scheduled for July 18.