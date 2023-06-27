22-year-old man dead after crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 22-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Franklin County Monday, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say it happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Old Franklin County Turnpike, near Novelty Road.

We’re told 38-year-old Ashley N. Hodges, of Union Hall, was driving east in a 1998 Chevrolet Suburban when she crossed the center line and hit a 2021 Hyundai Sonata that was headed west.

State Police said Hodges was flown by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have identified the driver of the Hyundai as Kyle J. Simino, 22, of Wirtz, Virginia. Virginia State Police said Simino died at the scene.

Charges are currently pending, according to Virginia State Police.