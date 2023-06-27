WATCH | One Community One Voice, Crimestoppers in Lynchburg offer reward in 6-year-old’s death

Community leaders in Lynchburg are teaming up to offer a reward for any information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the death of 6-year-old Kingston Campbell.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Community leaders in Lynchburg are teaming up to offer a reward for any information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the death of 6-year-old Kingston Campbell.

The boy was shot in the head while playing a video game on his bed, according to police. Officials say he would’ve turned seven years old over the past weekend.

If you have any information about Kingston’s murder, contact Lynchburg Police.

If you’d like to donate to the Kingston Reward Fund, click here. Donations are being accepted at any Bank of the James location. Just reference the One Community One Voice “Kingston” Reward Fund.

Donations may also be mailed to:

Bank of the James

17000 Forest Road, Suite A

Forest, VA 24551