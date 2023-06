ROANOKE, Va. – One of the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales is set to visit Roanoke this summer.

The horse is scheduled to appear at the Historic Roanoke City Market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 8.

The Clydesdales are traveling across the county this summer in support of Anheuser-Busch’s partnership with Folds of Honor, a non-profit organization that supports families of fallen or disabled military members.

More information about the visit can be found here.