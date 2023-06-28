68º

Crews respond to overnight fire in Northeast Roanoke

The fire happened in the 100 block of Christian Avenue Northeast

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

At 2:41 a.m. crews were dispatched to a report of a house on fire. (Roanoke Fire-EMS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to a fire in Northeast Roanoke overnight.

We’re told the fire occurred at about 2:41 a.m. in the 100 block of Christian Avenue Northeast, about a two-minute drive away from the Williamson Road Library.

Once at the scene, firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the attic of the home.

Authorities say crews were able to extinguish the fire without incident.

No word yet on any injuries.

At this time, the fire remains under investigation.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more

