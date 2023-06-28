Huckleberry Park opening delayed due to supply-chain issues

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The opening of the highly-anticipated Huckleberry Park in Christiansburg has been delayed due to supply-chain issues, according to Christiansburg town officials.

Town staff said global supply chain issues have caused the contractor to experience short-term delays, but officials are hopeful the park will open soon.

“It is our priority to ensure that the Christiansburg Huckleberry Park is fully operational, safe, and of the standard our citizens deserve,” town officials said. “As we excitedly await its opening, please continue to avoid the park as it remains closed to the public at this time.”

Construction for the park began in May 2021. The new park will include an all-inclusive playground, multiple multipurpose fields, a challenge course, two dog parks, and a splash pad.

