Give Local NRV raises more than $900K

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. – More than 100 nonprofits in the New River Valley will continue to operate thanks to community members who donated about $921,000 for this year’s Give Local NRV Fundraiser.

“I mean it’s a gift,” Carolyn Reilly with Spring House said.

SpringHouse in Pilot, is different from traditional school, in this case, students learn life lessons, like self-empowerment.

“At the center of everything that we do, is life itself, the power of life itself, to create that exists in nature constantly,” Reilly said.

SpringHouse is one of 115 different organizations that participated in Give Local NRV.

The staff’s goal was to raise $100,000, which would go to maintaining the building, paying staff, and funding programs.

“This is a community effort,” Reilly said.

Jessica Wirgau is the Chief Executive Officer of the Community Foundation of the New River Valley. The organization helped SpringHouse as well as over 100 other non-profits with raising money to keep themselves running as a part of Give Local NRV.

The online fundraiser started Wednesday at noon and Wrapped up Thursday.

This is the event’s tenth year and the community donated nearly $1,000,000.

“We originally set a goal of $500,000, thinking that was a huge amount to raise, we exceeded that and then some, it’s nice to see how generous donors have been,” Wirgau said.

Wirgau says Give Local NRV is important because it helps generate awareness and raise funds for nonprofits.

Since the event started, Wirgau says it has raised more than 3 million dollars to benefit the new river valley.

“Non-profit organizations are addressing some really difficult issues, they’re working on housing, child care access, food insecurity, and there is not enough money to go around,” Wirgau said.