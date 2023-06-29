Pittsylvania County deputies searching for suspect after armed robbery

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who authorities say robbed a Food Lion at gunpoint.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The search is on for a suspect who Pittsylvania County deputies say robbed a Food Lion at gunpoint Wednesday night.

At about 10:33 p.m., the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about a man wearing a mask who was seen running from a Food Lion with a firearm and cash register in hand.

Once authorities arrived, the suspect had already fled from the scene, but Food Lion employees told deputies that they had been robbed and that about $1,300 in cash was stolen.

Deputies say the suspect was wearing black pants, a grey hoodie and a face mask and could be driving a silver Chevrolet Impala.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044.

Callers may remain anonymous and could receive up to a $5,000 cash reward upon the arrest and conviction of the alleged suspect.

