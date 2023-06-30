LOVE sign unveiled at Bower Center for the Arts in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – Further proof that Virginia is for lovers.

On Friday morning, the Bower Center for the Arts unveiled a new mural on the side of their building in Bedford.

The giant LOVE sign was created by students at Liberty High School.

“We really wanted it to be an experience that youth could be proud of, that they could share with others in the community, that it would just be great collaborative efforts between us and the schools,” Susan Martin, Executive Director of Bowen Center for Arts said.

“We had this in our classroom two months ago, still in the process of painting it, so it’s weird that it’s on a wall and people traveling around Virginia just to come look at it,” Liberty High School student Kinzee Branham said.

There are more than 300 LOVEworks signs statewide. They’re meant to highlight Virginia’s iconic slogan which promotes travel and tourism, as well as pride in the community.