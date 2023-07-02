Lynchburg Fire Department helps rescue dog after early morning fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3200 block of Nelson Street just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said the residents of the home reported that there was a fire in the living room.

LFD said the residents were able to safely evacuate, and a neighbor assisted in knocking down most of the fire with an extinguisher before crews arrived.

Firefighters also assisted in rescuing the family’s fog, which was given oxygen through a special animal air mask, according to officials.

The department said it’s believed that an overloaded electrical circuit may have been the cause of the fire, and the Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.