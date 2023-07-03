Fourth of July festivities planned in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Fourth of July celebrations continue in the NRV!

If you’re looking for a spot for the whole family to have fun, you might want to head to Downtown Christiansburg.

Starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the town’s parks and recreation will have live music, food trucks, arts and crafts, and a kid zone.

“We’ve always tried to stay traditional with July the Fourth and we’re looking forward to it hopefully folks will be off from work and will be able to come and enjoy the activities with their family and friends and put a smile on everyone’s faces,” Brad Epperley, Director of Christiansburg Parks and Recreation said.

He says fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. near the new Huckleberry Park. You can see them from the Uptown Mall or Walmart parking lot.

