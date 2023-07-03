87º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Fourth of July festivities planned in Christiansburg

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Greg Moore, WSLS

Tags: Christiansburg, New River Valley, Fourth of July, Events, Community

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Fourth of July celebrations continue in the NRV!

If you’re looking for a spot for the whole family to have fun, you might want to head to Downtown Christiansburg.

Starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the town’s parks and recreation will have live music, food trucks, arts and crafts, and a kid zone.

“We’ve always tried to stay traditional with July the Fourth and we’re looking forward to it hopefully folks will be off from work and will be able to come and enjoy the activities with their family and friends and put a smile on everyone’s faces,” Brad Epperley, Director of Christiansburg Parks and Recreation said.

He says fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. near the new Huckleberry Park. You can see them from the Uptown Mall or Walmart parking lot.

See where else you can watch fireworks across the region here.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email