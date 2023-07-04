Veteran gives reminder to think of those with PTSD this Independence Day

SALEM, Va. – Fourth of July celebrations continue, and while many enjoy the beautiful colors that light up the sky on Independence Day, not everyone is happy to hear the loud booms.

Ken Stallard, a Navy veteran and member of American Legion Post 3, said he has PTSD and knows others that suffer as well.

He said the holiday can be a struggle for many.

“I know a few guys, a view Vietnam veterans that are really skittish,” Stallard said. “As much as a patriot as they are, they do not enjoy the Fourth of July. I mean they enjoy the principle behind it, but they do not enjoy the sounds.”

Stallard said there are numerous veteran suicides that happen this time every year. In 2020, 181 veterans died by suicide, according to state-level suicide findings by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

If you know of a veteran who may be in crisis or you are concerned about a loved one who served, you can get them in touch with the Veterans Crisis Line.