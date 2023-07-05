Hundreds celebrate Fourth of July at Salem Fair

Hundreds of families decided to celebrate America’s birthday at the Salem Fair Tuesday.

Whether it’s the lights and sounds of the fireworks, the thrill of the rides, or playing a carnival game, Fourth of July at the Salem Fair had something for everyone.

Some fair-goers head to the fair, not for the rides ... the games ... or the fireworks, like Zamira Merchant.

“I’ve been here every time it’s came,” Merchant said. And when we asked her reason for coming, she had one thing in mind: “The food!”

This year’s celebration was interrupted briefly by some rain. People huddled under tents waiting for the storm to pass.

But once the sun peaked out again, people got to return to all the fun.

Emma Spurlin likes to come to the fair with the people she loves the most.

“It’s fun to ride rides and there’s a lot of people. You get to come and enjoy it with your family,” Spurlin said.

As it turned dark, everyone began to find their perfect spot ... including Sharon Myles. Tuesday night marked Myles’ first time ever at the Salem Fair.

“We love to cheer. Where are we going to sit? This is the perfect spot right here. I’m just excited,” Myles said.

Kids started lighting their sparklers just in time for the big show to light up the sky.

