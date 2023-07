ALTAVISTA, Va. – Looking to fill up the tank? One local gas station is rolling back gas prices for a special promotion Thursday.

The 76 Express Lane station in Altavista, located at 1562 Main Street, is offering regular gas for just $0.76 a gallon from 11 a.m. to around 1 p.m.

Customers can redeem the offer by using the Fuel Forward app.