Lynchburg organizations looking to break street code, build trust with police

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s been two months since 6-year-old Kingston Campbell was shot and killed in Lynchburg, but no one has come forward.

While police continue to search for those responsible for the death of Kingston, the community is attempting to work with police, hopefully to break a code of silence.

Organizations like One Community One Voice and Peacemakers are going into the community to break the street code to try and bridge the gap between the community and the police, they want to ensure 6-year-old Kingston’s case can be solved.

Lynchburg native and air force veteran Howard White considers his life a success but says he had a rough start.

White knows firsthand how dangerous streets can be filled with senseless violence.

“Plenty, some I was involved with myself,” White said.

Now a changed man White wants to see that same change in the community.

Nearly two months after 6-year-old Kingston was killed, no one has come forward but White says he believes someone knows something but is choosing to stay silent.

“The young guys have this thing called a street code, the elderly people have a fear of retaliation especially if someone says something on camera,” White said.

Shawn Hunter with Peacemakers says organization volunteers go into the neighborhoods connecting people with community services.

“If someone was murdered, your child, a loved one there is no street code,” Hunter said.

The group works to build trust and ensure people know the police are there to protect and serve.

“We need to build that relationship that law enforcement comes out into the street, knock on doors, mingle with kids because there’s a narrative inside the household the police is no good,” Hunter said.

Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema says he encourages officers to introduce themselves to the people in the areas they patrol.

Zuidema said police even attend cookouts and work with community organizations to host a bike giveaway program for students.

The chief says it’s important for the community to see police as human before an emergency, with the goal of breaking street code.

“We know that’s a real thing, we want folks to see past the badge, past the uniform, that our men and women, our men and women do a very challenging job, they’re human beings like everybody else,” Zuidema said.

Progress White says is a positive step forward in building trust and understanding.

“All police are not bad, all citizens are not bad,” White said.

Here is a list of upcoming events to combat street crime in local communities: