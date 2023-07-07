Elderly woman assaulted on Lick Run Greenway, sparking concerns for citizens, police

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police say an elderly woman was physically assaulted on the Lick Run Greenway around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Police say it happened near the 2.7-mile marker. The victim was left with severe injuries and taken to the hospital. Police say the victim was found in a ravine and crews had to clear the brush to pull her to safety.

On Friday, police increased patrols along the greenways.

Officer K. Harris says her first reaction when she heard about the attack was anger.

“I think it’s safe to say that, you know, this is a vulnerable population: elderly,” Harris said. “We want to protect them. And just hearing that something like that happens, just makes us all very upset.”

She says this kind of attack is uncommon.

“Things can happen anywhere. I wouldn’t say that the greenway is unsafe. It’s just an unfortunate thing that happened. But crime can happen anywhere,” Harris said.

Police say they waited to report the incident to the public to allow the victim to recover enough to share details about what happened. But because of the extent of her injuries, police still don’t know much about the suspect or what led up to the attack.

When investigators hit a dead end, they reached out for help.

“We’re still looking into it,” Harris said.

When on the greenway, Harris says there are some safety tips to keep in mind:

Be aware of your surroundings

Don’t get distracted by your phone or loud music

Bring a buddy

Let someone know where you’re going

“Have a plan,” Harris said. “If you’re going to run, if you’re going to scream, if you’re going to call for help. Call 911. Your safety is most important. So, do what you need to do to protect yourself and whoever else is with you.”