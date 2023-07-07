Harmful algal bloom downsizes at Smith Mountain Lake, portion of advisory lifted

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Officials are continuing to monitor the harmful algal bloom in portions of Smith Mountain Lake.

On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health announced that July 6 water sample results indicated that the Lower Blackwater River now has acceptable levels of algae.

Because of this, the advisory from the Blackwater River from the confluence with Gills Creek to the confluence with the Roanoke River has been lifted, officials said, and recreational activities may resume in the area of the Lower Blackwater River.

However, the Upper Blackwater River arm of Smith Mountain Lake in Franklin County is still experiencing a harmful algal bloom, according to VDH.

In that area, officials said that people and pets should avoid swimming, windsurfing, and stand-up paddle-boarding, as well as other activities that pose a risk of ingesting water in this area.

You can view current advisory areas on the Harmful Algal Bloom map .

VDH said boating may continue throughout the lake as long as visitors are taking proper precautions.

As a reminder, to prevent illness, officials said you should avoid contact with any area of the lake where scums are present or water is green or blue-green, or an advisory sign is posted,

See the full status report from July 7 below.