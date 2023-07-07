‘The lake is not closed’: Smith Mountain Lake Community hears update to harmful algal blooms

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Smith Mountain Lake community got to hear more about why some of the lake water has been a blueish-green color.

WSLS 10 News has been following the harmful algal bloom situation for some time. Back in June, the Virginia Department of Health issued a Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) Swimming Advisory for the entire Blackwater arm of Smith Mountain Lake.

The VDH reported that while very low concentrations of toxins are present in the samples collected in the Blackwater arm of SML, none of the samples contain toxin levels above the regulatory threshold.

Regardless of low levels of toxins, VDH advises that you can still experience multiple symptoms by either drinking or swimming in the water. VDH’s Waterborne Hazards Program Coordinator, Margaret Smigo, advises to stay out of the water in the Blackwater arm of SML.

“Vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, headaches … we could also experience tingling sensations or burning sensations,” Smigo said.

VDH is working alongside several other groups including the Department of Environmental Equality, the Smith Mountain Lake Association, and Ferrum College’s Smith Mountain Lake Water Quality Program.

Bob Pohlad is a scientist on the Ferrum College team who says the program has been monitoring Smith Mountain Lake for over 30 years. With the current situation, the group is able to be the first step into getting water tested.

“We can be sort of first responders, interacting with the residents that are already our monitors. Get the samples, I can look with the students under a microscope and say no that’s not one that can be a problem, this is one that can be a problem,” Pohlad said.

Keri Green with the Smith Mountain Lake Association wants people to be clear that there are other parts of the late deemed safe.

“We’re all still enjoying the lake. The lake is not closed. You’re able to boat, you’re able to swim outside of the advisory area,” Green said.

You can find updates to the Harmful Algal Blooms or make a report by visiting this link.