Break-in, robbery reported at Buffalo Wild Wings in Roanoke

ROANOKE – Buffalo Wild Wings in Valley View Mall in Roanoke was broken into early Friday morning, according to Roanoke police.
Officials say they got a call around 8 a.m. Friday about a commercial burglary, but determined the incident happened between 2:20 a.m. and 4 a.m. that morning.
Police say an undisclosed about of money was stolen.
A door leading to the restaurant’s patio area – the entrance outside the mall – was boarded up following the incident.
Valley View Mall Management did not give us details about the break-in but did say that it was an isolated incident.