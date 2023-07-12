Danville crews respond to porch fire on Plum Street

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville firefighters put out a porch fire in the 300 block of Plum Street at about 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading further and also saved two pets from the home.

“During the initial search, a cat and dog were found,” the Danville Fire Department said in a release. “They were uninjured and happy to see the firefighters.”

While there wasn’t any damage to the structure or the inside of the house, the porch and front vinyl siding have heat and flame damage, according to the fire department.

We’re told the residents of the home were not present at the time of the incident.

The fire marshal investigated the fire and says it was accidental.