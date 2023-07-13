Charge dismissed against Bedford teen accused of making threat toward Liberty High School

The Bedford General District Court has dropped a charge against a Bedford teen who was accused of making a threat toward Liberty High School.

Bryce Wilson Snead, 18, is one of two students who was arrested and charged with the incident that prompted a lockdown at the school back in May; the second wasn’t identified due to the fact that authorities aren’t allowed to reference a juvenile and their charges.

Snead was initially charged with threatening a school, a Class 5 felony; however, the Commonwealth’s Attorney has decided not to pursue the felony charge.

We’ve reached out to authorities to learn the reasoning behind the decision and will update this article as we learn more.