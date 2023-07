ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police tell 10 News they responded to a two car accident where one of the vehicles caught fire on the 1500 block of Melrose Avenue.

Officers received the call around 9:47 p.m.

Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived on scene shortly after and were able to extinguish the fire.

Melrose Avenue was closed for two hours, but has since reopened for traffic.

No injuries were reported.