Drivers can expect delays as I-81 bridge repairs are underway in Salem area.

SALEM, Va. – Part of Northbound Interstate 81 will be reduced to one lane over the next few days for some bridge repairs.

10 News previously told you about the bridge repairs going into the weekend. As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the right northbound lane was closed around mile marker 137.

Two bridges are in need of repair after being struck with tractor trailers. The Virginia Department of Transportation has scheduled both of the projects at once to minimize the disruption.

“These bridges have been damaged. We just need to make repairs. Contractor on the job will be making the repairs. They’ll be removing some of damaged concrete, replacing some of that reinforcing steel and putting fresh concrete back on those bridges,” Jason Bond said.

The construction will significantly impact drivers traveling from the New River Valley to the Roanoke Valley.

Alternative routes are as follows, according to VDOT:

Drivers between Christiansburg and Roanoke - Route 11/460

Drivers on northbound I-81 at Wytheville going north of Roanoke - Interstate 77 north to Interstate 64 east

“We are expecting congestion, delays, backups and queues. Certainly folks really need to take this seriously and pay attention. Really consider using the alternative route to avoid congestion on Interstate 81,” Bond said.