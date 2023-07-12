Upcoming bridge repairs on I-81 NB near Salem to impact traffic

SALEM, Va. – Upcoming bridge repairs in the work zone on northbound Interstate 81 are expected to create significant delays for drivers, according to VDOT.

We’re told the work is tentatively scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 16, at 6 p.m., and is weather dependent.

VDOT spokesman, Jason Bond said two bridges are in need of repairs after being hit by tractor-trailers, causing damage.

“Our crews will be removing the damaged concrete, replacing some of the reinforcing steel, and pouring new concrete,” said Bond.

When work begins, a right lane closure will be in place at mile marker 137 on the bridge over Route 635 (Goodwin Avenue) and the bridge over Route 619 (Academy Street), crews said.

The construction will significantly impact drivers traveling from the New River Valley to the Roanoke Valley.

“With the traffic that travels on a daily basis, we are expecting congestion, delays, and backups so certainly folks really need to take this seriously and pay attention and really consider using the alternate route to consider avoiding that congestion on Interstate 81,” said Bond.

Alternative routes are as follows, according to VDOT:

Drivers between Christiansburg and Roanoke - Route 11/460

Drivers on northbound I-81 at Wytheville going north of Roanoke - Interstate 77 north to Interstate 64 east

City of Salem’s Communications Director, Mike Stevens told 10 News the city will be adjusting traffic light intervals on Main Street and Fourth Street to help ease traffic traveling through Salem due to the repairs.

The lane closure will remain in place around the clock until work is completed. VDOT expects the lane to reopen prior to the afternoon commute on Tuesday, July 18.

Upcoming bridge repairs on I-81 NB in Roanoke County near Salem (WSLS)

You can read more about the closure and repairs here.