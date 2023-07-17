Roanoke father searching for answers four years after daughter was shot and killed

ROANOKE, Va. – The fight for justice continues for one Roanoke family as Monday, July 17, 2023 marks four years since Kyyona Casey was shot and killed in Northwest Roanoke.

To this day, no arrests have been made.

Kyyona’s father, Bobbie Casey reached out to 10 News to help with keeping Kyyona’s memory alive.

“She would do anything for anybody, kept her smile on her face,” Casey told 10 News on the anniversary of his daughter’s death.

Have breaking news sent straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

According to Roanoke Police, Kyyona was shot and killed inside of a car on Orange Avenue.

She was one of three people shot inside of the car.

Another person identified as Justin Jennings died and the third person survived.

Casey is going on four years of searching for his daughter’s killer.

“I just wish the public would help me get justice and solve my case so I can go on with my life,” he said.

“I don’t know how you can sleep knowing someone killed a kid and don’t want to find justice. That is all I want, one day,” Casey added.

Casey says he will continue pushing for justice, as it was his last promise to his daughter when he laid her to rest.

“Before I closed her casket I told her, ‘Before I leave earth, I hope I get answers.’ No violence, I just want answers,” said Casey.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Please reference case number 19-074706. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.