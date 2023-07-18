Barge carrying pilings and lumber overturns on Smith Mountain Lake

A barge overturned on the Smith Mountain Lake Monday night, spilling debris into the lake.

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Crews with Smith Mountain Lake Fire and Rescue are busy Tuesday morning after a barge overturned Monday night, dumping a significant amount of debris into the lake.

According to authorities, the barge was carrying pilings and lumber, some of which were up to 35 feet long, when it overturned in the area between B-34 and B-40.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Boaters are asked to avoid this area until clean-up is finished so that they can avoid damaging their boat.

Authorities say the contractor is on-site working with AEP to get the barge up and running again.

We’re told that most of the debris has been recovered.