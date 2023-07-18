91º

Popeyes at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke opening soon

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Good news for chicken sandwich lovers! Popeyes at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke is opening soon.

The mall made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday, saying that the fast food restaurant will open on Monday, July 24.

The addition is part of the 419 Town Center Plan, which outlines improvements to roadways, new developments, and more, according to the Roanoke County website.

Roanoke County was recognized by the International Economic Development Council for excellence in its Reimagine 419 plan back in September 2022, as we reported.

