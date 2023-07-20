Danville police searching for suspect after robbery

Danville police searching for this man after robbery on July 20, 2023 (Credit: Danville Police Department)

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is searching for a man they said was involved in a robbery on Thursday afternoon (July 20).

Police say the robbery happened in the afternoon hours in the 900 block of South Main Street. DPD did not share what time or where exactly the robbery happened.

The man is believed to be in his 50s or 60s and was last seen wearing a white shirt, hat, jeans, and a face mask, according to police.

Authorities said the man was driving a white work van with North Carolina tags.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, through social media, via email, or using the crime tips app CARE.