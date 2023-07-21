No one hurt after house fire in Cave Spring

ROANOKE, CO., Va. – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in Cave Spring on Thursday night.

At 7:30 p.m. on Thursday (July 20), Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said they responded to a house fire in the 3700 block of Meadowlark Road.

Crews from Station 3 responded and saw smoke coming from the eaves on both ends of the brick, one-story home, according to the fire department.

We’re told the house was vacant at the time as renovations were being made to the structure. No one was hurt and no one will be displaced.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said it took around 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office was on the scene to investigate and to provide a damage estimate, crews said.

As of right now, there is no word on what caused the fire.