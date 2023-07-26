New Christiansburg police chief to start Sept. 1

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Former Christiansburg Assistant Police Chief Chris Ramsey has been named the new police chief of the town.

Current Police Chief Mark Sisson will be retiring at the end of August after nearly 30 years with the department.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Ramsey served during the April 16 shooting at Virginia Tech and helped develop the agency’s first SWAT team.

Now, Ramsey said he’s excited to step into this new role.

“It’s obviously something you work for your entire life in law enforcement,” Ramsey said. “I’m doubly excited because I’m coming into a really good department, been here 23 years.”

Ramsey said some of the issues he hopes to address while in the role include the mental health crisis and retail theft in the town.

His first day is Sept. 1.