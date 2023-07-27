Crews responding to house fire on Clifton Street in Lynchburg

Crews with the Lynchburg Fire Department are currently battling a fire in the 10 block of Clifton Street.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Crews with the Lynchburg Fire Department are currently battling a fire in the 10 block of Clifton Street.

At this time, drivers are asked to avoid the dead-end section of Clifton Street as firefighters work to put out the blaze.

Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in the 10 block of Clifton Street at this hour. The dead end portion of Clifton is blocked to all traffic. Posted by Lynchburg Fire Department on Thursday, July 27, 2023

