Botetourt County back-to-school event planned for Saturday

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Back-to-school festivities continue around the region this weekend.

Solomon’s Mission will host a Back to School Day in Botetourt County on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office, fire and EMS plan to be there.

There will be free back-to-school shopping at the thrift store, including clothes, school supplies and hygiene items.

Plus, there will be activities for kids to enjoy from food to games and music.

“It’s more than just school supplies, it is to build community relationships with people in the community, with students, with children,” Director at Solomon’s Mission Teresa Rothwell said. “Our kids nowadays just need to see love.”

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.