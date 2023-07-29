Pulaski Police works with organizations like T.G. Howard Community Center for National Night Out

PULASKI, Va. – Leaders in Pulaski are looking to connect with the community and give children the supplies they need to be successful this school year.

Pulaski Police are working with over a dozen organizations like the T.G. Howard Community Center for national night out.

Police say it’s opporutnity for Pulaski County residents to meet with several organizations like social services to make sure the community’s needs are met.

There’s also a backpack giveaway happening for kids in pre-k to middle school.

“It feels great. I love watching everybody come together, because this town does have a lot of community service organizations, we have a lot of non-profits,” Sonia Ramsey said, the Administrative Manager for Pulaski Police.

National Night Out is Tuesday August 1st, backpacks are given on a first come first serve basis.