Roanoke County School Board Chairman responds to chaotic meeting

Two people are defending their actions following a heated ending to a Roanoke County School Board meeting.

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people are defending their actions following a heated ending to a Roanoke County School Board meeting.

The meeting consisted of policies, both of which enraged supporters of transgender students.

While going over the new transgender student model policies from the Virginia Department of Education, Chairman Brent Hudson had to repeatedly ask the audience to be respectful.

During the meeting, I warned the crowd two separate times that unruly and disruptive behavior would not be tolerated and that I would have the room vacated if disruptions continued. While our superintendent was giving the board an update on the new VDOE policies, someone in the crowd yelled “b******t” and others joined in the disruptive behavior. At this time, I asked everyone to leave so we could continue the business that we are obligated to address. Brent Hudson

Not everyone was cooperative when asked to leave. 37-year-old Shannon “Dan” Clawson and 39-year-old Ben James were arrested and charged with trespassing.

“They kicked people out of the room. It seemed completely unnecessary and arresting people certainly seemed completely unnecessary,” James said.

Just after the first person was taken away in cuffs, James had an encounter with Chairman Hudson.

The crowd became very disruptive and out of control after being directed to leave. While police officers were attempting to arrest and remove an individual, a male subject from the crowd aggressively approached myself and another board member from across the room. Brent Hudson

“I was asking him questions … to the school board chairman and he decided to tell me he was a law enforcement officer and that I needed to leave,” James said.

Hudson is employed with the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office and said in a statement that he thought James’ actions were threatening in nature.

Based on my training and experience, I identified this man’s actions as a threat to our safety. I presented my badge to this individual and directed him to step back and leave the area. As a sworn law enforcement officer, I have a duty and obligation to protect the citizens of Roanoke County. Fortunately, this individual was arrested by on-duty officers before I had to take further action. Brent Hudson

10 News reached out to Roanoke County’s Commonwealth Attorney, Brian Holohon, who said there is nothing in the Virginia State Code that prohibits a law enforcement officer from displaying his or her badge even while off duty.

Read more about the meeting by clicking here.