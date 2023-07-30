Roanoke house fire leaves $29k in damages

A house fire in Roanoke left $29,000 in damages. (Roanoke Fire-EMS)

ROANOKE, Va. – A house fire in Roanoke Sunday morning left $29,000 in damages, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Officials said at 6:54 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Riverland Road SE for reports of a structure fire.

Arriving units found heavy smoke and flames showing from a two-story residential structure, according to firefighters.

We’re told the fire was marked under control within 20 minutes of arrival.

According to officials, two people were evaluated on scene but were not transported for treatment. No injuries to firefighters were reported.

Firefighters said an investigation from the Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental, caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.