Mega Millions jackpot drawing for Aug. 1 surpasses $1B

This is the fourth largest prize in Mega Millions history

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – Lottery players will have a chance to become a billionaire during Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot is at $1.1 billion.

This would be the fourth largest prize in Mega Millions history and the sixth largest among any lottery game.

Every ticket sold in Virginia supports K through 12 education in the Commonwealth.

“Ticket sales are often strongest on the day of the drawing. We expect to sell in Virginia about $4.3 million worth of Mega Millions tickets,” said Virginia Lottery Spokesperson, John Hagerty.

Tickets can be bought up until 10:45 p.m. The drawing will take place Tuesday night at 11 p.m. EST.

About the Author:

Sydney joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2021.

