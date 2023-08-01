87º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

TOP VIDEOS: Five July Morning Sprint episodes you should watch ASAP

Check out these trending videos from July

Tags: Morning Sprint, Video, Insiders, Trending

Let’s wrap it up!

The Morning Sprint is filled with laughter, smiles, and stories you definitely don’t want to miss. We know you’re busy, though, so let’s save you some time!

Here are five of this month’s top Morning Sprint episodes.

1. Why authorities are sounding the alarm about the Prime energy drink

Join us at 8 a.m. for an update on what’s happening right now and what you need to know today.

2. Terrifying video shows Georgia deputy pulling driver from burning car

3. The new TikTok challenge that’s taking lives

Join us at 8 a.m. for an update on what’s happening right now and what you need to know today.

4. See the Carowinds roller coaster scare

5. Delta flight makes emergency landing at Charlotte airport

Join us at 8 a.m. for an update on what’s happening right now and what you need to know today.

All about the Morning Sprint

The Morning Sprint is our digital-only newscast is filled with laughter, smiles, and stories you won’t want to miss.

You can catch it Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. on our website, YouTube account and wherever you stream WSLS 10.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Click here to check out other Morning Sprint episodes!

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.