Five displaced after house fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department says five people, including two children, made it out of a house fire unharmed Thursday morning.

The fire happened at about 8 a.m. in the 400 block of Hedgelawn Avenue in the North County area of Roanoke County.

Crews arrived at the scene to find light smoke coming from the front of the split-level home, with the residents still inside, the department said in a press release.

We’re told the fire was brought under control within about 15 minutes, and fortunately, firefighters were able to help the residents, as well as two dogs and a cat, escape.

Authorities say the fire was accidental due to unattended cooking and estimate damages to be $50,000.

The residents will be displaced and are being assisted by the Virginia Chapter of the American Red Cross, according to the fire department.

“A quick, efficient, and effective knock down to the fire along with the occupants closing the door on the way out contributed to saving the rest of the house,” the fire department said. “We would like to remind everyone about the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home. Also, when cooking on the stove-top, you should always stay in the kitchen!”