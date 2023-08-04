37-year-old man in stable condition after stabbing in Rich Creek

RICH CREEK, Va. – A 37-year-old man is in stable condition after a fight led to a stabbing in the Rich Creek area of Giles County, according to the Rich Creek Police Department.

Police said they received the call around 12:20 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 4) from the victim who said he needed rescue after being stabbed. The victim was not named.

Authorities were dispatched to the area and within 10 minutes, medical personnel arrived and airlifted the man to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to Chief S.D. Buckland. We’re told he is now in stable condition.

Chief Buckland said their preliminary investigation indicates that the man went to a family member’s house on Riverside Drive where a fight occurred. The family member, a man, was not named.

The victim was stabbed three times in the side and rear torso before leaving the residence, according to the police chief.

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time, and the incident is still under investigation.

Other details, including charges and identities of those involved, are limited at this time. 10 News is working for you to learn more.