Emergency teams near Rockbridge County recover 2 bodies, searching for 1 more

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Hadji Niang tells 10 News Saturday morning, three of his family members were on a camping trip from Charlottesville.

He says his 10-year-old niece and 19-year-old nephew, names unknown, bodies were recovered from the James River Saturday morning around 10 a.m.

Niang says his family members were playing in the James River at Natural Bridge and was notified his nieces and nephews did not return.

Niang tells 10 News, law enforcement was out last night, and were searching again today and is waiting for more information on the last remaining family member.

Rockbridge Fire and Rescue is on the scene assisting in the search.

