Roanoke organizations make adjustments to better serve homeless community during extreme heat

ROANOKE, Va. – While the heat and severe weather are impacting many people this summer, the homeless population in Roanoke can often be more vulnerable than people realize.

“When it’s as hot as it’s been. It is just as bad. We have people who come in who are dehydrated, sunburnt, skin infections, mosquito bites,” said Executive Director of RAM House, Melissa Woodson.

Many people experiencing homelessness in Roanoke go back and forth between the Rescue Mission at night and to RAM House during the day.

The trip is nearly one and a half miles.

RAM House used its funds to purchase bus tickets for guests to take public transportation during extreme heat and severe weather.

“We got bus tickets to and from the Rescue Mission and the [Roanoke’s] HAT [Homeless Assistance Team] team brought them to the rescue mission,” said Woodson.

The Rescue Mission also made changes to better accommodate guests this summer.

“We have extended hours when guests are allowed to be here on campus. Now guests can be here in the morning than they typically have been and they can come in early at 3:30 in the afternoon,” said Rescue Mission’s Director of Communications, Kevin Berry.

While many people donate their time or money to homeless shelters during the winter and holiday season, summer is just as important of a time for people in need.

“I would just ask that people understand our needs are 365. And in the summer, we are serving just as many people,” said Woodson.