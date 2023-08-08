Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District sees rise in invasive meningococcal disease

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District is warning people of a recent rise in a disease that can lead to meningitis.

Officials said they’ve counted three cases of invasive meningococcal disease over the last 18 months.

While officials said this may not sound alarming, but before that, there had only been two cases reported over the past 10 years.

The disease is rare, but it can lead to meningitis, which can be deadly.

“We really want to make sure people are aware of this disease. Unfortunately, it can be serious, but fortunately, it is a vaccine-preventable disease,” said Health District Director, Dr. Cynthia Morrow.

Most children are now required to be vaccinated against meningitis.

Dr. Morrow recommends adults who are immune compromised to look into getting an additional vaccination.