Former president of Franklin County youth baseball organization, wife charged with embezzlement

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A former president of Franklin County Baseball, Inc. and his wife were arrested Wednesday on indictments for embezzling funds from the organization, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, 42-year-old Brandon Powell and 36-year-old Ashley Powell were each charged with one felony count of embezzlement over $1,000.

We’re told both were released on recognizance bonds. Their court dates will be set with Franklin County Circuit Court.

Authorities said Brandon Powell served as the president of the organization from Feb. 2022 to early 2023.