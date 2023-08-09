Iron & Ale shooting suspect undergoes mental health evaluation ahead of trial

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing an employee at Lynchburg’s Iron & Ale restaurant last November has been put on hold.

Derek Lewis, 31, is undergoing a mental health evaluation and he will not be standing trial until he’s tested for competency, according to Bethany Harison, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg.

His trial date was initially set for July 5, but that has since been pushed to Sept. 5 at 9 a.m.

Lewis is facing several charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with the shooting death of 28-year-old Tyler Johnson.

