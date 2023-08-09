Residents displaced after house fire in Roanoke County

Authorities say two adults escaped a house fire unharmed in Roanoke County Wednesday. (Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Two adults escaped a house fire unharmed Wednesday in Roanoke County, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Authorities say crews responded to the 3000 block of South Park Circle at 12:19 p.m., in the Cave Spring area of Roanoke County, for the report of a residential structure fire.

According to officials, first-arriving crews found smoke showing from the front right side of a two-story home.

We’re told at the time of the fire, the home was occupied by two adults, both of which were able to escape unharmed. Officials said there were no injuries and the residents will be displaced.

The fire was brought under control in 15 minutes, according to the fire department.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a cause, and is working to provide a damage estimate.